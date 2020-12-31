Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 21, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 21, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 31, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 21, 2020 104 NOT PROVIDED ALBERTA et ano to WALLACE, ADRIANNA et ano Property Address: Liber: 12440 Page: 0059 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $80,000.00 AMAN, KATHLEEN A to AMAN, ROBERT W Property Address: Liber: 12439 Page: 0660 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 BOWIE, MARY LOU et ano to BOWIE, MARY LOU et ano Property Address: Liber: ...

