Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 6-9, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 6-9, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 31, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded November 6, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT DAYS COMPANION SERVICE FOR SENIORS INC 200 BUELL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: MCGINN, JAMES RAYMOND Amount: $12,500.00 GREENE, RAYMOND J. 191 MELROSE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARY M CONNORS ESQ Amount: $14,547.61 KUBARYCZ, KATHLLEEN 725 PECK ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: STEVEN ...

