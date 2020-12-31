Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Nov. 9, 2020

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Nov. 9, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 31, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded November 9, 2020 FEDERAL TAX LIEN SLATER, DANIEL Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $1,039,305.29 LIEN RELEASE CAREN, KATHLEEN A Favor: USA/IRS CAREN, KATHLEEN A Favor: USA/IRS CAREN, KATHLEEN A Favor: USA/IRS CHAMBERLAIN, ANDREA Favor: USA/IRS CURTIN, JAMES L Favor: USA/IRS FEDER, CHERYL A Favor: USA/IRS KETCHAM, WALTER Favor: USA/IRS MARTONE, ANTHONY T Favor: USA/IRS MORPHET, DANIEL J Favor: USA/IRS PITTS, JOHN Favor: TUDISCO, THOMAS 164 VINTON ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622 ROBINSON, JASON D Favor: USA/IRS

