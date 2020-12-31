Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 21, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 21, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 31, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 21, 2020 238 NOT PROVIDED AVERY, KIMBERLY A & AVERY, NICHOLAS Property Address: 546 HOLT ROAD, , NY 14580, WEBSTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $32,000.00 IGT-1 PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 146-148 ILLINOIS STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ARVEST BANK Amount: $104,000.00 IRONDEQUOIT SENIOR HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND CORPORATION & IRONDEQUOIT SENIOR LIVING LLC Property Address: Lender: ...

