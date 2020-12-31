Don't Miss
Home / News / Nashville bombing spotlights vulnerable voice, data networks

Nashville bombing spotlights vulnerable voice, data networks

By: The Associated Press TALI ARBEL December 31, 2020 0

PHOENIX (AP) — The Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville led to phone and data service outages and disruptions over hundreds of miles in the southern U.S., raising new concerns about the vulnerability of U.S. communications. The blast seriously damaged a key AT&T network facility, an important hub that provides local wireless, internet and video service ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo