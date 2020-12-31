Don't Miss
Home / News / NY suspends visitation at state prisons amid outbreaks

NY suspends visitation at state prisons amid outbreaks

By: The Associated Press December 31, 2020 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York suspended visits to state prisons starting Wednesday because of a rise in coronavirus cases among inmates and staff and in surrounding communities. The state Department of Corrections, which first suspended most in-person visits in mid-March, reopened prisons to visitors in August. New York then restricted visits at prisons in designated ...

