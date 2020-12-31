Don't Miss
Home / News / State Supreme Court Justice censured

State Supreme Court Justice censured

Panepinto spoke out on school controversy

By: Bennett Loudon December 31, 2020 0

A state Supreme Court Justice in the Eighth Judicial District has been censured by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. Justice Catherine R. Panepinto publicly expressed her support for teachers at Buffalo City Honors School (CHS) in early 2018 while the educators were involved in pending litigation with the buffalo Board of Education in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo