Don't Miss
Home / News / Ticketmaster to pay $10 million fine over hacking charges

Ticketmaster to pay $10 million fine over hacking charges

By: The Associated Press December 31, 2020 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Ticketmaster agreed on Wednesday to pay a $10 million fine to escape prosecution over criminal charges accusing the company of hacking into the computer system of a startup rival. A judge in federal court in New York City signed off on the deal in what's been a long-running legal battle that challenged ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo