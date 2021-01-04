Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Landlord liability: Virella v. 245 North Street Housing Development Fund Corp., et al.

Fourth Department – Landlord liability: Virella v. 245 North Street Housing Development Fund Corp., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff January 4, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Landlord liability Criminal assault – Another tenant Virella v. 245 North Street Housing Development Fund Corp., et al. CA 19-01066 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff is a tenant in a building owned by the defendants. He commend an action seeking damages for injuries stemming from an assault ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo