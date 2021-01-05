Don't Miss
Appeals court orders resentencing

Defendant was not represented

By: Bennett Loudon January 5, 2021 0

The Fourth Department has ordered a man to be resentenced because he was not represented by an attorney at his original sentencing. On Jan. 8, 2010, state Supreme Court Justice Dennis M. Kehoe resentenced Reggie Caswell for his conviction on third-degree robbery. In a decision released last month, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, ...

