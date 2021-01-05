Attorney: Congressional seat data not ready until February

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press MIKE SCHNEIDER January 5, 2021 0

A Trump administration attorney said Monday that the numbers used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets won't be ready until February, putting in jeopardy an effort by President Donald Trump to exclude people in the country illegally from those figures. The U.S. Census Bureau has found new irregularities in the head count data ...

