Home / News / Lesser charge dismissed by appeals court

Lesser charge dismissed by appeals court

Defendant convicted of attempted first-degree murder

By: Bennett Loudon January 5, 2021 0

The Fourth Department has dismissed an attempted second-degree murder conviction because the defendant also was convicted of attempted first-degree murder. Defendant Keith McDonald was convicted in September 2015 of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The conviction stems from a March 21, 2014 attempted robbery ...

