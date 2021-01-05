Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 23, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 23, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 23, 2020 97 14420 LINGL, LINDA M et ano to BURT, JESSICA M et ano Property Address: 106 DELAINA ROSE CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12441 Page: 0572 Tax Account: 054.01-2-3 Full Sale Price: $137,000.00 SHARPE, PETER T to COUNTYLINE PROPERTYMANAGEMENT LLC Property Address: 499 HOLLEY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12441 Page: 0503 Tax ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo