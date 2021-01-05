Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Nov. 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded November 10, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT KANCHENJUNGA GROCERY 3054 WEST HENRIETTA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623 - - BISTA, DHAN & SUBEDI, SURESH 76 SALZER HEIGHTS, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 - - & 98 GALWAY DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 - - ROBIN DE WIND MEDIA GROUP 311 HAMMOCKS DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 ...

