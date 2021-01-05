Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov 9-10, 2020

Judgments Recorded November 9, 2020 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT SMITH, EZIEKIEL Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: SMITH, EZIEKIEL Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: WALKER, BARBARA A. Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Amount: TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT BOSTICK, VERNON LEE JR 664 GRAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: NYS PEOPLE Amount: $50.00 BOSTICK, VERNON LEE JR 664 GRAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: NYS PEOPLE Amount: $530.75 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ...

