Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Nov. 10, 2020

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Nov. 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded November 10, 2020 FEDERAL TAX LIEN PARSON, JESSIE B Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $19,502.67 ROSENBERG, RACHEL Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $21,507.83

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo