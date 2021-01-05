Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 23, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 23, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 23, 2020 153 NOT PROVIDED ODWYER, DUNCAN W Property Address: 484 SMITH ROAD, MENDON NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $100,000.00 R&J PROPERTIES OF ROCHESTER LLC Property Address: 50 AVON PLACE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: KAW SERVICES LLC Amount: $90,000.00 14420 BURT, JESSICA M & SHARP, HUNTER M Property Address: 106 DELAINA ROSE CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ...

