Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Nov. 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded November 10, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY ANGARANO, ADRIANNA J Appoints: ANGARANO, DANIEL ANGARANO, MICHAEL J Appoints: ANGARANO, DANIEL HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC HUYER, DOROTHY Appoints: MICHEL, SUSAN J IPPOLITO, SALVATRICE GRANATA Appoints: SEYMOUR, ROSARIA STANDING, LINDA F Appoints: STANDING, JAMES TOWD POINT MASTER FUNDING TRUST 2017-PM3 Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC

