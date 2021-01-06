Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO January 6, 2021 0

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden has selected Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge who in 2016 was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court, as his attorney general, two people familiar with the selection process said Wednesday. In picking Garland, Biden is turning to an experienced judge who held senior positions at ...

