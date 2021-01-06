Don't Miss
Home / News / Defendant granted youthful offender treatment

Defendant granted youthful offender treatment

Prosecutor supported decision

By: Bennett Loudon January 6, 2021 0

A state appeals court has reversed a guilty plea by a high school student in an assault case where the student inadvertently attacked a teacher with a knife while trying to defend herself from other students. In July 2018, the defendant, identified only as Z.H., pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. According to the decision released last ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo