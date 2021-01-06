Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 24, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 24, 2020 23 14420 MATTISON, SHARON S to MATTISON, TRAVIS T Property Address: 7341 RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12442 Page: 0233 Tax Account: 070.01-1-25.1 Full Sale Price: $230,000.00 MERRITT, VIOLET et ano to WEAVER, AARON T Property Address: 4 FAIRVIEW DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12442 Page: 0030 Tax Account: 084.05-10-33 Full Sale Price: ...

