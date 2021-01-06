Don't Miss
Home / News / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 10-13, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 10-13, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2021 0

Judgments Recorded November 10, 2020 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT ALLEN, RAYMOND D 570 SMITH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: GATES TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 ANGELO, JOSEPH D 100 DUNN TOWER DRIVE 509, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: GATES TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 ASHLEY, ROME 15 HUNTINGTON PARK 1, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: GATES TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 BAEZ, MARIANNE E 65 ASTRONAUT DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 BENJAMIN, ISAIAH ...

