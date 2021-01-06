Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Nov. 12 – 13, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded November 12, 2020 LIEN RELEASE JENKINS, CRYSTAL Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT PAPPANI, MARGARET Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES 46 SWAN TRAIL, FAIRPORT NY 14450 ROBERSON, ROBERT Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT Liens Filed Recorded November 13, 2020 MECHANICS LIEN BEG, SABIR Favor: KG STURNICK CONTRACTING Amount: $12,555.00 90 BATTLEGREEN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

