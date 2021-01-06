Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 24, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 24, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 24, 2020 53 NOT PROVIDED MATTISON, TRAVIS T & MATTISON, TRAVIS T Property Address: RIDGE ROAD, CLARKSON NY Lender: FARM CREDIT EAST ACA Amount: $195,000.00 TC3 RIDGE ROAD LLC Property Address: Lender: LENHARD, GERARD A Amount: $145,000.00 14420 FLAHERTY, BRIAN Property Address: 6090 LAKE ROAD SOUTH, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $99,750.00 TUCKER, GREG E & ...

