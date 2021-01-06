Don't Miss
Home / News / No charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake

No charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake

By: The Associated Press TODD RICHMOND and MICHAEL TARM January 6, 2021 0

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Wisconsin prosecutor declined Tuesday to file charges against a white police officer who shot a Black man in the back in Kenosha, concluding he couldn't disprove the officer's contention that he acted in self-defense because he feared the man would stab him. The decision, met with swift criticism from civil rights advocates ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo