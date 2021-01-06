Don't Miss
Regional court leaders named in Seventh Judicial District

Doran reappointed administrative judge

By: Bennett Loudon January 6, 2021 0

State Supreme Court Justice Craig J. Doran has been reappointed as the administrative judge of the Seventh Judicial District (Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates counties) by New York State Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks. State Supreme Court Justice Gerald J. Whalen, presiding justice of the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, ...

