Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Judicial lien: In re: Melissa Ann Maresca

Second Circuit – Judicial lien: In re: Melissa Ann Maresca

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Judicial Lien Residence – Homestead exemption – Non-primary residence In re: Melissa Ann Maresca 19-3331 Judges Newman, Katzmann, and Bianco Background: The creditor-appellant appealed from a judgment affirming an order of the Bankruptcy Court that granted the debtor’s motion to avoid a judicial lien. Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that ...

