Fourth Department – Child custody: Gasdik v. Winiarz

January 7, 2021

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Relocation – Tropea factors Gasdik v. Winiarz CAF 19-01877 Appealed from Family Court, Cattaraugus County Background: The respondent mother appealed from an order that granted the petitioner father’s petition for permission to relocate with the subject child to the state of North Carolina. Ruling: The Appellate Division held that it ...

