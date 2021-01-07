Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Termination of parental rights: Matter of Steven D. Jr.

Fourth Department – Termination of parental rights: Matter of Steven D. Jr.

By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Termination of parental rights Diligent efforts to reunite parents with children – Parental participation in services Matter of Steven D. Jr. CAF 19-00244 Appealed from Family Court, Monroe County Background: The respondent parents each appeal from an order that terminated their parental rights to the subject children on the ground of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo