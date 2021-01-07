Don't Miss
Lawsuit claims illegal entry

Lawsuit claims illegal entry

Complaint accuses police of retaliation

By: Bennett Loudon January 7, 2021 0

A Rochester man has filed a federal lawsuit claiming city police illegally entered his apartment and retaliated after an internal police investigation concluded the police actions were improper. Lawyers for Edward Goolsby Jr. filed the complaint Monday in U.S. District Court in Rochester. In addition to the city of Rochester, the named defendants in the case are: ...

