Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 28, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 28, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 28, 2020 63 14420 SHELDON, DAVID M et ano to VASQUEZ, TONY J Property Address: 179 GILMORE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12442 Page: 0684 Tax Account: 054.02-1-13 Full Sale Price: $1.00 STEFFEN, DARLENE M et ano to KLEINOW, LAURA A et ano Property Address: 9351 RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12442 Page: ...

