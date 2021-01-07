Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 13, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 13, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2021 0

Judgments Recorded November 13, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED GREEN, MICHAEL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GUZMAN, GARY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HADLEY, JAMECIA Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HAGINS, STEFFAN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HALL, STEPHAN R Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HALL, STEPHAN R Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HILL, LAVAR P Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HOLLIS, DAVID D Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo