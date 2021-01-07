Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 28, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 28, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 28, 2020 132 NOT PROVIDED 6555 FOURTH SECTION ROAD BROCKPORT LLC Property Address: 6555 FOURTH SECTION ROAD, SWEDEN NY Lender: AMERICU CREDIT UNION Amount: $1,650,000.00 PAKUSCH, JESSICA Property Address: 278 WHIPPLE LANE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $2,733.50 14420 KEATING, NEAL Property Address: 96 SOUTH AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $133,496.00 KLEINOW, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo