Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Nov. 12 – 13, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Nov. 12 – 13, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded November 12, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANNER BANK Appoints: STANCORP MORTGAGE INVESTORS, LLC HOYT, SHIRLEY Appoints: REENERS, MARTHA KARVETSKI, ROBERT J Appoints: KARVETSKI, CHARLES LEENHOUTS, NANCY E Appoints: FALK, JOHANNA A LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY Appoints: STANCORP MORTGAGE INVESTORS, LLC LINCOLN LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY OF BOSTON Appoints: STANCORP MORTGAGE INVESTORS, LLC NATIONSCREDIT FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING ...

