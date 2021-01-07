Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recordedNov. 16, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded November 16, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY ALLEN, ANN T Appoints: ALLEN, PAULA ARANZULLO-NORTHRUP, LUCILLE Appoints: BARBER, ELIZABETH CALLAHAN, JOHN E Appoints: CALLAHAN, DAVID M CSMC 2019-RPL9 TRUST Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC JACOBS, JILLIAN KATHLEEN Appoints: ROACH, DEBRA NAIRY, SHARON ...

