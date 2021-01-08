Don't Miss
Home / News / Capitol siege raises security concerns for Biden inaugural

Capitol siege raises security concerns for Biden inaugural

By: The Associated Press WILL WEISSERT January 8, 2021 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is intensifying scrutiny over security at the upcoming inauguration ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden, which already has been reshaped by the pandemic and President Donald Trump's decision not to attend. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take the oath of office from the Capitol's West ...

