Don't Miss
Home / News / Judges now must explain recusals

Judges now must explain recusals

Cases in Buffalo and Long Island prompted new state law

By: Bennett Loudon January 8, 2021 0

Two hot-potato lawsuits have prompted a new state law that requires judges who recuse themselves from a case to explain why, unless the explanation would be embarrassing to them or their family members. After almost eight years and five state Supreme Court Justices, a case involving a contractor hired then fired from the canal-side ice rink project ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo