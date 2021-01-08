Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 29, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 29, 2020

January 8, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 29, 2020 78 14420 SPEER, SCOTT E to WAHLS, ANDREW T Property Address: 9022 RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12443 Page: 0234 Tax Account: 053.02-1-13 Full Sale Price: $106,000.00 14428 NORTH COAST VENTURES LLC to CALLAGHAN, DEBRA JEAN et ano Property Address: 81 SPOTTS CIRCLE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12443 Page: 0604 Tax Account: 143.06-2-81 Full ...

