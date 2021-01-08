Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 16, 2020

January 8, 2021

Judgments Recorded November 16, 2020 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT HUDSON, JHANE 594 WILKINS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: HAMANN, NANCY Amount: $21,606.23 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT A&J PHARMACY LLC et ano CANANDAIGUA, CANANDAIGUA NY 14424 Favor: WEBSTER WOODS PLAZA III LLC Attorney: ANDREW J DICK ESQ Amount: $6,166.14 ALLEN, ANTHONY 104 JACKSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: SMITH, KIMBERLY R et ano Amount: $340.29 ALLEN, ANTHONY 104 JACKSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: BOSWELL, TAMARA et ...

