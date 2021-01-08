Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 29, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 29, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 8, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 29, 2020 160 NOT PROVIDED 1595 ELMWOOD INC Property Address: 1595 ELMWOOD AVENUE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: STEPHEN E WEBSTER LLC Amount: $740,000.00 CHUHTA, PATRICIA E & CHUHTA, THOMAS A Property Address: 435 REEVES ROAD, PITTSFORD NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,000.00 GILL, BOBBY Property Address: 15 CUMMINGS STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: WOODSON, JUDITH Amount: $60,000.00 NORTHEAST QUADRANT ...

