Don't Miss
Home / News / Top federal prosecutor in Michigan seeks tips on Capitol mob

Top federal prosecutor in Michigan seeks tips on Capitol mob

By: The Associated Press DAVID EGGERT January 8, 2021 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A top federal prosecutor in Michigan on Thursday urged people to give tips to the FBI if they are aware of people who joined a violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election. U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider, whose jurisdiction covers a 34-county area including metropolitan ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo