Woman who accused Black teen of stealing phone is arrested

Woman who accused Black teen of stealing phone is arrested

By: The Associated Press January 8, 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel was arrested in her home state of California. Miya Ponsetto, 22, was jailed Thursday in Ventura County, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office there said. It wasn't immediately clear what ...

