Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Nov. 16-18, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded November 16, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED HARGROVE, IAN M Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HARRELL, JOSEPH SR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HARRINGTON, ANTWON Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HARRIS, LYNN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HARRIS, LYNN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HENRY, RALIN JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HENRY, RALIN JR Favor: COMMISSIONER ...

