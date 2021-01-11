Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 30, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 30, 2020

January 11, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 30, 2020 137 NOT PROVIDED CONLON, MICHELLE R & CONLON, SHAWN M Property Address: Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $388,000.00 DELABARTO, LISA N & LALUK, ANDREW T Property Address: 5 DUNHAM CIRCLE, PERINTON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $179,000.00 FAISON, MISHA L Property Address: Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $155,200.00 GRAVES, ANDREA & GRAVES, STEPHEN Property ...

