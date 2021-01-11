Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Nov. 17-18, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded November 17, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY CHARLETON, DOROTHY A Appoints: CHARLETON, MICHAEL J CONNELL, BARBARA Z Appoints: ROY, PATRICIA A DEWOLF, JOAN B Appoints: HILLS, MARK M MARTIN, CARRIE M Appoints: MARTIN, KARL V JR NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY CONNELL, BARBARA Z Appoints: CONNELL, BRIAN T Powers of Attorney Recorded November ...

