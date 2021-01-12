Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Foreclosure: US Bank National Assoc. v. Nelson, et al.

Court of Appeals – Foreclosure: US Bank National Assoc. v. Nelson, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2021 0

New York State Court of Appeals Foreclosure Standing - Law in effect – Waiver US Bank National Assoc. v. Nelson, et al. No. 86 Memorandum Background: At issue is whether the defendants waived the issue of standing in a mortgage foreclosure action that was commenced before RPAPL 1302-a was enacted and whether summary judgment was properly granted to the plaintiff. Ruling: The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo