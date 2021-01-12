Don't Miss
Fourth Department – New evidence: People v. Sylvester

January 12, 2021

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department New evidence Opening the door theory People v. Sylvester KA 16-01619 Appealed from Niagara County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that it was in error to allow the prosecutor to present evidence of a prior uncharged shooting ...

