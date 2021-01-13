Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 4, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 4, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 4, 2021 69 14428 FABER BUILDERS, INC to BASSI, ANKUR Property Address: 31 ETHERINGTON CRESCENT, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12446 Page: 0053 Tax Account: 159.01-2-38 Full Sale Price: $279,900.00 14450 ALAIMO, STEPHANIE B et ano to MORGAN, KIM A et ano Property Address: 61 MILES AVENUE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12446 Page: 0345 Tax Account: 152.20-2-45 Full ...

