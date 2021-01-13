Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Nov. 20-30, 2020

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Nov. 20-30, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded November 20, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED BANKS, LISA ANDREA 935 HINCHEY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - BARNES, SHANTANEL MARIE 218 RIDGEWOOD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - GRAY, KEMAR HOKEIO 21 RUTH TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - ROBINSON, KARRY L 62 OK TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - BRADLEY, JEVEL ANTONIO 202 ...

