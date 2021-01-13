Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Nov. 20-30, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded November 20, 2020 LIEN RELEASE SMEDLEY, DENNIS Favor: HESTER-HARRELL, BRANDON 413 COUNTESS DRIVE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 Liens Filed Recorded November 23, 2020 FEDERAL TAX LIEN COLON, DAWN A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $48,283.28 HAINES, EMILY P Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $32,222.18 MARTIN, DOUGLAS Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $21,965.43 MILLER, SHIRLEY M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $30,820.43 MOBLEY, MARTHA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,818.39 LIEN RELEASE ANTHONY, PAUL G Favor: USA/IRS 321 WOOD ROAD, GREECE NY ...

